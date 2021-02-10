Devin Townsend is Doing Sound for a 14-Episode Children’s Show on BBC

Home News Aaron Grech February 10th, 2021 - 10:21 PM

Progressive metal performer Devin Townsend is known for keeping busy, he already plans to release two studio albums with accompanying films, a live album and a graphic novel this year, followed by what he called an “actual” studio album next year. In the mix of all that, Townsend is also working on sound for a 14-episode BBC children’s show, which Townsend believes is called Colours.

So amidst all the normal chaos, I’m currently: doing a 14 episode children’s show on BBC, mixing a band, making a film and 2 albums and moving house. The combo is pretty intense, but I miss interacting with the audience. Bear with me during this time 🙂 — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) February 10, 2021

I’m just doing sound for it 🙂 — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) February 10, 2021

“So amidst all the normal chaos, I’m currently: doing a 14 episode children’s show on BBC, mixing a band, making a film and 2 albums and moving house,” Townsend wrote on Twitter. “The combo is pretty intense, but I miss interacting with the audience. Bear with me during this time.”

I believe it will be called ‘colours’ — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) February 10, 2021

Townsend also provided an update on The Puzzle, one of his two studio albums set for this year, the other being Cuddles. According to another tweet, he is in the process of mixing the album, which he calls “an accurate presentation of the last year.” This work is occurring during the middle of his live album rollout, Devolution Series #1 Acoustically Inclined, Live in Leads, out on March 19. A live video of “Hyperdrive” from the upcoming project was released a week ago. The performer is also working on a new box set, which will include his Christmas live stream.

The Puzzle is an accurate representation of the last year. It’s bonkers. In August, I begin recording the next actual album…which is song oriented again 🙂 — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) February 10, 2021

Hope you’re doing ok… I’m preparing to start mixing the Puzzle. It’s a lot of … well… everything 🙂 I look forward to interacting with you again, but nows the time doe me to focus on it here ❤️ — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) February 10, 2021

In previous tweets, Townsend explained that meaning of The Puzzle is meant to be inherently subjective to every listener, as both upcoming records are set to be more abstract in concept and presentation. He reiterated his statement that he will be recording a more “songs focused” two-disc record in August.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat