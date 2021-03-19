Judge Deems Iced Earth Guitarist Jon Schaffer A “Potential Threat To The Community,” Will Remain In Custody Until Trial

Home News Sara Thompson March 19th, 2021 - 8:04 PM

Jon Schaffer, guitarist for Iced Earth, has had a bail hearing today concerning his actions at the U.S. Capitol riot, where he allegedly sprayed police with bear spray. The musician was ordered to be held without bail by Judge Zia Faruqui, who considered Schaffer a “potential threat to the community,” according to The PRP.

Schaffer turned himself in on January 17 for his participation in the riot and faces the following charges:

1) Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

2) Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business

3) Knowingly Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds

4) Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

5) Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building

6) Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Schaffer appeared in court for the first time concerning these charges in late January, where government lawyers requested that the artist be denied bail. Schaffer was then extradited from Indiana to Washington D.C. to face his charges.

While participating in the storming of the Capitol, Schaffer was said to be wearing an Indiana Oathkeepers hat. The group is a militia known to many as anti-government, and many members of the organization are facing charger for participating in the storming of the Capitol; however, the Indiana chapter denied that Schaffer was a member.

Schaffer commented about a November rally, “My name is Jon Schaffer. I’m from Indiana. A group of thugs and criminals hijacked this country a long time ago. Now they’re making their big move, and it’s not gonna happen. And that’s what it is. These are globalists. These are the scum of the earth.” He went on to say, “People need to wake up and snap out of the matrix, because they’re going down. They’ve made the move. They’re messing with the wrong people here—trust me on that. And we needed it to be open like this—open fraud, open theft. Because now we see you, and you’re going down. Mark my words.”

Following the guitarist’s arrest, Iced Earth members Stu Block (vocals) and Luke Appleton (bass) exited the band.