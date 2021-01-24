Jon Schaffer of Iced Earth Faces Extradition to Washington D.C. for Participation in Capitol Building Riot

Home News Anna Scott January 24th, 2021 - 2:17 PM

Metal guitarist Jon Schaffer of Iced Earth turned himself in to the police last Sunday January 17, admitting to his participation in the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that ensued January 6. Schaffer will soon be extradited to Washington D.C. from the Marion County Jail in Florida.

Schaffer is a known supporter of former-President Donald Trump’s, and participated in the November 14, 2020 “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C. with other Oath Keepers members. The “Oath Keepers” are a far-right militia comprised of typically former law enforcement and military who made a strong push for Trump to declare martial law to prevent the certification of the Electoral College results.

Schaffer will soon be extradited to D.C. where he will be tried on the charges of Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business, Knowingly Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence Against Any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building and Parading and Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Previously, Schaffer had been denied bail at the county jail before the decision to transfer him to D.C. was made. His trial in D.C. as a known public figure sends the message that these actions will not be accepted, let alone pass as a protest.

Iced Earth and Demons & Wizards (Schafer’s other band) have been removed from Century Media roster page, although it has not been confirmed if this was due to Schaffer’s association with the riots.