Jon Schaffer of Iced Earth In Custody of U.S. Marshals While Indiana Oathkeepers Deny His Membership

Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer is in the custody of U.S. Marshalls ahead of his upcoming extradition to Washington D.C., over charges related to his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riot. Schaffer was previously incarcerated in Marion County, Indiana after turning himself in to police.

The Indiana Oathkeepers have also denied Schaffer’s alleged involvement in the group, as photos from the Capitol riot appear to show Schaffer wearing an Oath Keepers hat. Several outlets have deemed the organization as an alt-right, anti-government organization, with historian Mark Pitcavage of the ADL describing the group as “heavily armed extremists with a conspiratorial and anti-government mindset looking for potential showdowns with the government.”

Schaffer is currently facing six charges: Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business, Knowingly Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence Against Any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building and Parading and Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

One of his charges is related to his alleged use of “bear spray” against a Capitol officer. Surveillance cameras from the Capitol storming appear to show Schaffer allegedly carrying a type of mace and engaging in verbal confrontations with officers.

Two of the groups Schaffer is involved with, Iced Earth and Demons & Wizards have been removed from the Century Media website following the guitarist’s arrest. Schaffer was denied bail following the suggestion of local attorneys.