Jon Schaffer of Iced Earth Makes First Court Appearance While Facing Six Charges Following Role in Capitol Insurgency

Guitarist Jon Schaffer of Iced Earth made his first appearance in court today, while facing six charges over his alleged role in the Capitol riots on January 6. Schaffer will remain in custody at the Marion County Jail until at least January 22, if the court magistrate grants him bail.

The Department of Justice has charged Schaffer with the following: Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business, Knowingly Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence Against Any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

According to Blabbermouth, Schaffer was reportedly photographed and captured on surveillance video carrying “bear spray,” and engaging in verbal confrontations with Capitol police officers. A photojournalist from Agence France-Presse named Roberto Schmidt reportedly photographed Schaffer a hat from Oath Keepers, an anti-government militia group, as he apparently yelled at someone out of frame.

Schaffer turned himself in on January 17 and was subsequently arrested by authorities in Hamilton County, Indiana. Century Media have since removed Iced Earth and Schaffer’s band Demons & Wizards from their roster following his arrest, however the label has not released a statement regarding their removal or the musician’s arrest.

Iced Earth have condemned the violence at the Capitol, however the band’s vocalist Stu Block deleted some messages that were interpreted as supporting Schaffer. The band did not acknowledge Schaffer’s alleged role in the Capitol riot, however the guitarist’s identity was not confirmed at the time.