Government Lawyers Request Iced Earth Guitarist Jon Schaffer Be Denied Bail

Government lawyers in Indiana are urging for Iced Earth guitarist John Schaffer to be denied bailed, according to reports from local press outlets. Schaffer is currently incarcerated at the Marion County Jail, where is will stay until at least January 22. A federal magistrate must first determine that Schaffer is not at risk of hurting himself or others in order for the guitarist to qualify for bail.

Schaffer stands accused of six charges relating to his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot on January 6. These charges include: Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business, Knowingly Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence Against Any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

According to reports, one of Schaffer’s alleged crimes involved the use of “bear spray” against a Capitol police officer. Schaffer was also reportedly photographed wearing a hat of the Oath Keepers, an anti-government militia group, and yelling at someone out of frame within the Capitol. He was also reportedly captured on surveillance carrying what appears to be bear spray and engaging in verbal confrontations with officers.

Schaffer turned himself in on January 17 and was subsequently arrested by authorities. Following reports of Schaffer’s arrest, Century Media removed both of his bands, Iced Earth and Demons & Wizards, from their roster. Iced Earth have since distanced themselves from the violence at the Capitol.