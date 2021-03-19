Charlie Benante Culls Songs from Socially-Distanced Performances During Pandemic for New Album Silver Lining Featuring DMC, Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies, Alex Skolnick, Ra Diaz, John 5 and More

Home News Anna Scott March 19th, 2021 - 2:43 PM

Anthrax performing at the Big 4 festival in Indio, CA. 23 April 2011.

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has announced that he is releasing a 14-track album Silver Linings, due out May 14 via Megaforce Records. The record will feature covers of tracks from a wide range of artists in collaboration with many musicians. Today, Benante shared a track off the album, “Run-DMC Medley,” featuring Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Volbeat’s Rob Caggiano, Ra Diaz from Suicidal Tendencies.

The album is a compilation of live series Benante has done throughout the pandemic. Today, Benante shared the previously performed Run DMC medley. Benante’s version, with help from McDaniels, Caggiano and Diaz blends 1980s hip hop with a classic drum beat and break. The cover features improv from the musicians and DMC’s lyrics are rapped over the groovy instrumentals.

Watch the cover here:

Benante shared, “Back in February of last year. with COVID and all the other B.S. that was going on, I was glued to the 24-hour news cycle on the TV and my phone, and I started to get really depressed. My girlfriend said I needed to turn off the news and suggested I do something creative, whether it was art or drumming or writing new songs, and she was right.” Benante’s other group, Anthrax, have also recently announced that their 1987 album Among The Living will be adapted into a graphic novel, available from May 12.

The album will take on an impressive range of covers from Benante’s quarantine covers, including Massive Attack’s “Teardrop,”Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” U2’s “City of Blinding Lights,” Tom Petty’s “Yer So Bad,” Living Color’s “Funny Vibe,” Beastie Boy’s “Jimmy James,” Mother Love Bone’s “Chloe Dancer/Crown of Thorns,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Rihannon” and more. The covers have come out of the past year, dating back to as early as last year.

Silver Linings will release on digital and vinyl on May 14, and pre-orders can be placed here.

Silver Linings tracklist:

1. “City of Blinding Lights”/U2 – Frank Bello, Mark Osegueda, Charlie Benante

2. “Chloe Dancer / Crown of Horns”/Mother Love Bone – Mark Menghi, Mark Osegueda, Charlie Benante

3. “Teardrop”/Massive Attack – Carla Harvey, Ra Diaz, Charlie Benante

4. “Run DMC”/Run DMC – DMC, Rob Caggiano, Ra Diaz, Charlie Benante

5. “Rhiannon”/Fleetwood Mac – Mark Menghi, Jennifer Cella, Randy McStine, Charlie Benante

6. “Yer So Bad”/Tom Petty – Carla Harvey, Ra Diaz, Charlie Benante

7. “Transylvania”/Iron Maiden – Snake Sabo, Frank Bello, Jon Donias, Charlie Benante

8. “Presto Vivace”/U.K. – Ra Diaz, Alex Skolnick, Jordan Rudess, Charlie Benante

9. “Bad Guy”/Billie Eilish – Ra Diaz, Charlie Benante

10. “Jimmy James”/The Beastie Boys – Ra Diaz, Charlie Benante

11. “All The Way”/KISS – PJ Farley, Joe McGinness, John 5, Charlie Benante

12. “Mr Speed”/KISS – Joe McGinness, PJ Farley, Charlie Benante

13. “Public Image”/Public Image – Hank Von Hell, Dave Brownsound, Jason “Cone” McCaslin, Charlie Benante

14. “Funny Vibe”/Living Color – Ra Diaz, Corey Glover, Henry Flury, Charlie Benante

Photo credit: Marv Watson