Anthrax’s Charlie Benante Teams Up With Suicidal Tendencies’ Ra Diaz and Testaments Alex Skolnick To Cover Beastie Boys’ “Check Your Head” And Rush’s “Freewill”

Home News Roy Lott April 23rd, 2020 - 10:55 PM

In a series of quarantine covers, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and Suicidal Tendencies’ RA Diaz jammed out with covers of the Beastie Boys‘ Check Your Head’s “Jimmy James.” The cover comes shortly before the release of the new Beastie Boys documentary ‘Beastie Boys Story‘ via Apple TV+ Aril 24th. Both were then joined by Testament‘s Alex Skolnick and Crobot‘s Brandon Yeagley to perform “Freewill,” originally recorded by Rush. Benante commented on the recent collaborations in a statement via the PRP.

“Dear friends: Once again, the three of us (Alex , Ra and myself) were completely knocked out by the responses to our latest video. As if your appreciation of the music wasn’t enough, it’s been humbling to hear from so many of you who’ve let us know how much this has been helping during this difficult period of quarantine and isolation. This brings us to the following conclusion: “We can’t stop now, can we?”

Skolnick, Diaz and Benante recently covered Rush’s song “YYZ” earlier this month and have performed songs from fellow band Stormtroopers, most recently covering “Chromatic Death.”

In the same statement, Benante continued to discuss their newest cover. “Freewill” is about thinking for yourself, accepting difficult truths and avoiding superstition, magical thinking and herd mentality (most pertinent during these times). We now have a @rush trilogy. When we “made a choice” (as the song says) to take on this tune, we had a new challenge on our hands: Our previous two are both instrumental and doing this one would require a vocalist who is up to the task (sadly that excludes the three of us). Fortunately, we know just the guy. On vocals, we proudly present Brandon Yeagley @brandoncrobot of @crobotband.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson