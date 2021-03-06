Anthrax Announces Their 1987 Album Among The Living Will Be Adapted Into A Graphic Novel For May 2021 Release

Home News Ariel King March 6th, 2021 - 8:33 PM

Anthrax at Knottfest

Anthrax’s 1987 album Among The Living will be getting its own graphic novel adaptation. The graphic novel will be available on May 12 via Z2 Comics, and will feature narration from Anthrax’s mascot, “Not Man.”

The graphic novel will feature a short story for each song on the album, with Scott Ian, Frank Bello, Gerard and Mikey Way, Joe Trohman, Corey Taylor and Rob Zombie. Brian Posehn, Grant Morrison and Brian Azzarello have also contributed storylines to the comic.

In October, Ian hinted that Anthrax is currently working on a “faster and riffier” album, with hopes to put the finishing touches on recording sometime soon. The band initially had plans to release the album earlier on, however COVID-19 got in the way of their ability to record. Charlie Benante of the band has spent much of quarantine joining other artists for socially distanced performances which have included covers of Massive Attack’s “Teardrop,” Kiss’ “C’mon and Love Me,” U2’s “City of Blinding Lights,” Mother Love Bone’s “Chloe Dancer/Crown of Thorns,” Cheap Trick’s “Auf Wiedersehen” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon.”

Z2 has also had a busy few months, releasing several graphic novels for other artists, including Gorillaz’s Gorillaz Almanac and Grateful Dead’s description of the beginning of their band in Grateful Dead Origins. Z2 will soon be releasing the graphic novel This is Where We Fall, which features a soundtrack created by Mitski.

Among The Living

1. “Among the Living” – written by Brian Posehn; illustrated by Scott Koblish

2. “Caught in a Mosh” – written by Gerard and Mike Way; illustrated by Darick Robertson

3. “I Am the Law” (featuring Judge Dredd) – written by Scott Ian; illustrated by Chris Weston

4. “N.F.L.” – written by Rick Remender and Joe Trohman; illustrated by Roland Boschi

5. “A Skeleton in the Closet” – written by Corey Taylor; illustrated by Mann House

6. “Indians” – written by Grant Morrison; illustrated by Freddie Williams II

7. “One World” – written by Frank Bello; illustrated by Andy Belanger

8. “A.D.I./Horror of it All” – written by Brian Azzarello; illustrated by Dave Johnson

9. “Imitation of Life” – written by Rob Zombie; illustrated by Erik Rodriguez

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz