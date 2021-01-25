Margo Price Battles Her Past Demons in New Video for “Hey Child” and Announces May 2021 In-Person Concert

Home News Danielle Joyner January 25th, 2021 - 1:15 PM

Margo Price

Country singer and songwriter Margo Price reveals her new video for her single, “Hey Child” from her latest album, That’s How Rumors Get Started today. Price followed the release of her new video with an announcement of her upcoming in-person concert in May.

The song was written in 2012 after Price and her husband, Jeremy Ivey, had lost their son Ezra, she shared in an interview with People Magazine. She also explained how at the time the song was written, the song was about the crowd of people her and her husband surrounded themselves with at the time of her’s son’s passing and how they were running ‘wild’ with them. During the writing, Price realized that the song was just as much about herself as much as it was about her group of friends.

Director of “Hey Child” Kimberly Stuckwisch, explains in a press release that the video “explores the perpetual cycle of addiction and depression, the scars you carry around with you from its relentless push and pull, and the daily struggle to regain control of what has left you powerless. The video takes on a cyclical journey, starting off with Margo’s ‘mind’ (the camera) being in full control as it pushes and pulls her through the moments and memories that led her to this dark reality. It’s only when she decides to take back control and to face her demons head-on, is she able to run back through her past and out the door, finally breaking free of the relentless cycle.”

The video which starts off melancholic as Price, who is the main character in the video, smokes and considers using other substances and then takes a turn as she runs away from the things of her past and finds joy. The video ends with a message to those who may be considering suicide, need emotional support or treatment for mental for substance use recovery and encourages them to contact the suicide hotline or the SAMHSA National Helpline. The video which starts off dark as Price, who is the main character in the video smokes and considers using other substances, takes a turn as she runs away from the things of her past and finds joy. The video ends with a message to those who may be considering suicide, need emotional support or treatment for mental for substance use recovery and encourages them to contact the suicide hotline or the SAMHSA National Helpline.

On May 28, Price along with her band will be performing for the first time since 2019 a concert with an in-person audience. The show will be socially distant and outdoors at The Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater in Pelham, Tennessee. Tickets are available will be on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. here.

Aside from releasing he rnew video and project, Price has also been featured on Loretta Lynn’s upcoming album Still Woman Enough dropping in March, she is scheduled to perform with Chris Stapleton in two of his shows in April and perform at the socially-distanced Moon Crush Festival, where she will perform her latest album.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer