Nathaniel Rateliff Strums His Guitar In Front Of A Mountain In New Music Video For “Redemption,” Off The Soundtrack From The Upcoming Film Palmer Starring Justin Timberlake

Home News Roy Lott February 11th, 2021 - 5:14 PM

Nathaniel Rateliff has released the music video for his latest single “Redemption,” featured on the soundtrack to the Apple TV+ original film Palmer, starring Justin Timberlake. The video sees Rateliff singing the song with his guitar in front of a mountain and a cabin, with clips of the film playing in between. The mid-tempo track has strong emotion, fitting perfectly with the film and its theme of “setting (you) free.” Check out the video below.

Rateliff is also set to make his debut on Saturday Night Live this Saturday (February 13th) with Oscar-winning host Regina King.

“Redemption” was first released late last year, along with the film. It is also the first piece of original material since his album And Its Alright released earlier last year. The album marked Rateliff’s first new album in seven years. Shortly before the single’s release, Rateliff shared a cover of the Leonard Cohen classic “There Is A War” alongside Kevin Morby and Sam Cohen. He was also set to perform a slew of sets at scheduled music festivals last year such as the Bellweather Festival with Nicole Atkins and The Growlers, as well as the Ann Arbor Music Festival alongside Iron and Wine, Calexico and Ingrid Michaelson. Both had been canceled due to COVID-19.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister