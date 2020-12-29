Nathaniel Rateliff Shares Heartfelt New Single “Redemption” From Upcoming Apple Original Film Palmer

Missouri Born, Denver based singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff shared a new single entitled “Redemption.” The single is scheduled to appear in an upcoming Apple Original film entitled Palmer.

The song opens with an ambient organ like synthesizer pad and an acoustic guitar. Rateliff’s lyrics enter the song as the synthesizer sound fades away. By the end of the verse the sound fades in again with a new evolving synthesizer pad. Drums enter the song while the acoustic guitar and synthesizer sounds continue. During the first “Just set me free” chorus only drums and vocals are heard. Throughout the rest of the song vocal harmonies fade in and out before the end of the song when they sing “Just set me free.”

Lyrically the song is about being redeemed from all of ones misgivings and whether or not the individual is worthy of redemption. This is made clear in the line “Are you worthy of being saved / all your fears and insecurities.” He also states “While redemption seems far away / While I stumble through every day / just set me free / keep running until we learn to find peace.”

Recently Rateliff released a cover of Leonard Cohen’s classic song “There Is A War” with Kevin Morby and Sam Cohen. He also did a live event entitled A Special Night Of Music With Nathaniel Rateliff At The Theatre At Ace Hotel on December 3 and 4, 2020.

photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister