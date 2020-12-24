Margo Price Shares Cover Of Joni Mitchell’s “River” For The Holidays

Home News Roy Lott December 24th, 2020 - 5:00 AM

Margo Price

Margo Price is giving fans a holiday treat with a festive cover of Joni Mitchell’s iconic hit “River.” Much like the original, Price’s rendition includes only her beautiful vocals with a piano, fitting the theme of many Christmas songs. With the song, she sends fans a message of peace and love for the rest of the year, and the hope for 2021 to be everything 2020 wasn’t. A performance video had also been released last month, which was recorded at Pulse Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Check it out below.

With Mitchell being one of Price’s influences, the singer also took part in The Joni Project alongside Taylor Goldsmith, Sarah Jarosz and many more. The project is in tribute to Mitchell with several artists covering some of her classics.

In addition, Price is set to take over Tennessee’s Stardust Drive-In Theatre for A Perfectly Imperfect Night at The Movies. The screening will show both Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice and the premiere of Margo’s Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman concert film, captured during her three sold-out headlining shows at the Nashville Auditorium in 2018. The film also includes appearances from Emmylou Harris, Jack White and Sturgill Simpson and can be purchased via Bandcamp. Proceeds from the sales will go to MusiCares COVID-19 relief.



Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer