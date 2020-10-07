Kathleen Hanna, Angel Olsen, Tenacious D and More to Play Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit

Home News Aaron Grech October 7th, 2020 - 6:36 PM

The eight annual Panache Village of Love Planned Parenthood benefits already took place across New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Miami this year, raising over $40,000 for the organization in the process. The event is back with yet another benefit for the organization, and will be hosting a live stream this October 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here for $15. This event is set to have a stacked lineup including Tenacious D, Angel Olsen, Brittany Howard, Deep Sea Diver, Devendra Banhart, Ezra Furman, Kah-Lo, Kathleen Hanna, Mac DeMarco, Margo Price, Perfume Genius, Phoebe Bridgers, Rodrigo Amarante, Soko, SPELLLING and Weyes Blood. All of these artists are set to perform an assortment of original songs and covers. Comedian Eric Andre and DJ Jonathan Toubin will also make appearances, and are promising a raffle, a silent auction and a dance party room, alongside “other surprises.”

“Now is a really crucial time where Planned Parenthood really needs our support more than ever,” organizers wrote in a statement to The BrooklynVegan. “As we face an election that will determine the future of access to sexual and reproductive health care it is vital that Planned Parenthood has the resources to continue providing care and expanding their advocacy efforts, including crucial outreach to get out the vote.”

Last year’s Los Angeles benefit hosted the likes of Hanna, Adam Horovitz, Bane’s World and a DJ set from Banhart. The current live stream event has a number of sponsors such as Goldenvoice, The Ace Hotel and Secretly Canadian.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer