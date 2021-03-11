Attorneys for Iced Earth Guitarist Jon Schaffer File Motion Requesting Charges Related to U.S. Capitol Riots Be Dropped Under The Speedy Trial Act

Home News Anna Scott March 11th, 2021 - 2:26 PM

The attorneys for heavy metal guitarist Jon Schaffer have requested that all charges against him be dropped. The Iced Earth member is currently being held in custody in an Indiana jail on the charges of Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business, Knowingly Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence Against Any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building and Parading and Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

The guitarist has now been in custody for 48 days, and his lawyers cite The Speedy Trial Act as the reason for the charges to be dismissed. The Act claims that the government has failed to move to trial within 30 days of his arrest, which would have been by February 18, 2021. The motion specifies that “The Government has not filed either an Information or Indictment and the Complaint must be dismissed.” There is currently a backlog due to the amount of claims following the riots on the Capitol on January 6.

Schaffer has been awaiting extradition to D.C, since the January 24. Previously, Schaffer had been denied bail at the county jail before the decision to transfer him to D.C. was made. Although Indiana Oathkeepers have denied his involvement in the group, both the vocalist and bassists of Iced Earth announced their departure from the group due to Schaffer’s actions and arrest. Both of Schaffers’ Iced Earth and Demons & Wizards were removed from Century Media‘s artist page following Schaffer’s arrest.

Schaffer is a known supporter of former-President Donald Trump, and participated in the November 14, 2020 “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C. with Oath Keepers members following the 2020 Election. The Oath Keepers made a strong push for Trump to declare martial law to prevent the certification of the Electoral College results.