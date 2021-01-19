Iced Earth and Demons & Wizards Disappear from Century Media Artist Roster Page

Home News Aaron Grech January 19th, 2021 - 6:37 PM

Two bands affiliated with guitarist Jon Schaffer, Iced Earth and Demons & Wizards, have both been removed from the Century Media Artist roster page, according to The PRP. Century Media has not commented on this removal, which happened in light of Schaffer’s arrest due to his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot on January 6.

Schafer stands accused of six charges, including the alleged use of bear spray against a Capitol officer. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, these charges are: Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business, Knowingly Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence Against Any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Several of his bandmates have released a statement distancing themselves from the Captiol riot, however the band’s lead vocalist Stu Block reportedly sent messages in support of Schaffer, before taking them down. Block reportedly wrote “Nuff said #love,” and “Oh it’s happening! History in the making. Sending love to my friends in the US and all over the world!,” although he later apologized.

“I quickly took the post down after I realized that the post I put up with good intentions to encourage discussion about what was happening at that moment was severely misinterpreted by some. This was all happening before I found out about the horrible line that was crossed that day by protesters,” Block later explained.

Schaffer was reportedly identified on social media during the Capitol riot, which led the FBI to declare him as a “person of interest” before his arrest. Performers such as Ariel Pink and Jeff Zagers have also been let go from their labels following their participation in the Capitol protests. Both have denied any participation in the storming of the Capitol or riot.