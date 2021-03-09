Sofi Tukker to Celebrate One Year of Daily Free Live Streams with Extended Live Stream Concert

Home News Tristan Kinnett March 9th, 2021 - 8:09 PM

New York house duo Sofi Tukker has been live-streaming DJ sets every day since quarantine restrictions kicked in on March 12, 2020. This Friday, they’ll be playing an extended live set in celebration of the one year anniversary. The 90-minute set will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT, the same time Sofi Tukker has been playing their sets each day this past year.

The stream will take place on their Twitch channel. Following the performance, the viewers will be directed to (a.k.a. ‘raiding’) Sophie Hawley-Weld’s Femme House Fridays set. Femme House is an organization that aims to promote womxn and marginalized gender expressions, especially in the house music genre.

Sofi Tukker has built-up a huge livestream following throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, landing in Pollstar’s top 5 most-viewed music live-streams of 2020. The only artist ahead of them was Norah Jones. The duo’s following has named themselves the “Freak Fam,” a large community that Sofi Tukker has been able to form connections with in a way that only the internet can form.

They’ve announced that some artists will be joining them for one-off dates and residency sets throughout March, including Icona Pop, UNIIQU3, HANA, QRTR, Rocket Pengwin, Dipha Barus, Mahmut Orhan, and Callie Reiff. Icona Pop, who’s joining them for their March 24 set, collaborated with them for their recent single “Spa.”

Since the live-streams began, they also released “House Arrest” with Gorgon City, “Emergency” with Novak & YAX.X and “Caröl von Holz,” a “Carol of the Bells” rework made in collaboration with DJ Holzbläser. They also played an unreleased track titled “Larry Bird” on one of their daily live-streams.

On March 19, they will be releasing a remix of Kaela’s song “Spiral.” Kaela has been the keyboardist/vocalist for M83 since 2016. Sofi Tukker’s remix of her song is said to bring “an immediacy to the dreamy original,” according to the press release.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister