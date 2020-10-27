Mia Khalifa, Jordan Firstman, Icona Pop and Sofi Tukker Drop the Club for the “Spa” in New Video

Home News Aaron Grech October 27th, 2020 - 6:24 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Electro pop duo Icona Pop have teamed up with electronic dance duo Sofi Tukker earlier this month for a new single called “Spa,” which is now out via Ultra Music. This new single is accompanied by a music video directed by Lauren Dunn and featuring comedian Jordan Firstman and model, activist and internet personality Mia Khalifa.

“Spa” is shot with a vintage filter in its titular setting, combining some raunchy and comedic shenanigans in baths, showers, saunas and spas. The song is a club ready banger, with bouncing bass, simple lyrics filled with innuendo and a catchy synth-infused chorus that leads into an infectious house inspired drop.

“If we had to be stuck in a room with four other people, it would be Aino, Caroline, Jordan Firstman, and Mia Khalifa,” Sofi Tukker explained in a press release. “That is also the group of people we’d want to be at a Spa with. That is also the group of people in the Spa video, and we couldn’t be happier about it.”

Icona Pop teamed up with Hayden James for the high energy dance track “Right Time” earlier this year, and released a collaborative single with Yves V and Afrojack called “We Got That Cool” and their own song “Next Mistake” last year.

Sofi Tukker teamed up with YAX.X and Novak for “Emergency” a futuristic sounding song. The duo released a music video for “House Arrest” in July and teamed up with Haiku Hands for the single called “Fashion Model Art.”

