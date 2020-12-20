Sofi Tukker And Holzbläser Rework Christmas Classic “Carol of the Bells” With Funky “Caröl Von Holz”

Home News Kyle Cravens December 20th, 2020 - 9:45 AM

American musical duo Sofi Tukker recently released a timely rework of the merrytime “Carol of the Bells,” there’s being dubbed “Caröl Von Holz.” The song serves as a collaboration between the Grammy nominated Sofi Tukker and DJ Holzbläser who emerged initially on the scene as a devoted member of the community supporting Sofi Tukker’s daily livestreams, called the Freak Fam. Sofi Tukker was named the eighth most livestreamed artist by Pollstar this year.

The song is a complete dance/electronica rework of the vintage Christmas tune. Not unlike any of Sofi Tukker’s other playful and glimmering tracks, “Caröl Von Holz” might be better suited for a nightclub playlist than a proper song for decorating Christmas trees to. However, with the original lyrics sprinkled throughout the foot tapping mélange of disparate sounds, its focus is still narrowed as a seasonal offering for an entirely new niche of listeners. People who are looking for an escape from the classics.

Sofi Tukker shared about the collaboration and its unexpected development, “Never did we ever think we would do a Christmas song, let alone a Christmas song with a mysterious stranger over email. But when in 2020!”

In other Sofi Tukker news, they recently teamed up with Icona Pop for their new song “Spa” and also joined forces with Novak and Yax.x on “Emergency.”

photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister