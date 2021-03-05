Forecastle Festival Postponed Until 2022

Home News Sara Thompson March 5th, 2021 - 10:00 PM

Amidst another wave of festival postponements and cancellations due to the coronavirus’s prolonged pandemic, the Forecastle Fest has been moved to 2022. The festival, held at Louisville, Kentucky, was canceled last year as well due to the current health situation.

Forecastle staff announced in a statement their reasons for canceling the festival for the year instead of a more short-term postponement were explained in a statement: “Feedback from our loyal fans is incredibly important to us, and we are taking this time to make improvements across the board to make Forecastle 2022 an even more incredible experience.”

The festival shared via Twitter, “We are excited to share that the festival is moving to Memorial Day Weekend beginning in 2022 and beyond, bringing cooler temperatures and even better vibes!” and encouraged fans to pay attention to social media and the Forecastle website for further updates on the festival.

A multitude of festivals have had to make similar decisions because of the virus, such as CMA, Ultra Music Festival and Coachella’s 2021 cancellation. Other festivals have only postponed their events to later this year, such as Pitchfork Music Festival and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which will both hopefully be happening this fall along with the Governors Ball.