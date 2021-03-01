Mick Fleetwood Says He’s Reconciled with Lindsey Buckingham and Hopes for Reunion Tour

Home News Aaron Grech March 1st, 2021 - 1:14 PM

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood has had a change of heart regarding former guitarist Lindsey Buckingham rejoining the outfit. Last January Fleetwood said that Buckingham would never reunite with the classic rock outfit, but according to a new interview, he’s reconciled with the guitarist and would like to see him tour again.

Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018 and was replaced by Mike Campbell, who toured with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, and Crowded House frontman Neil Finn. This split was far from amicable, as Buckingham sued the group, which ultimately ended with a settlement. While Fleetwood and Buckingham were at odds following the split, the death of Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green caused them to reconcile.

“I’ve really enjoyed being re-connected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open,” Fleetwood said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “And both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we were.” He later added “Would I love to think that [reunion] could happen? Yeah.”

While Fleetwood is open to the idea, he understands that Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks retains a contentious relationship with the former guitarist, which makes the possibility of a reunion more complex. “I can’t speak for the dynamic with Stevie and him. I don’t even need to protect it. It’s so known that they’re chalk and cheese in so many ways, and yet not,” Fleetwood explained.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends will be releasing their tribute to Green and early Fleetwood Mac this April. This event was recorded in January, before Green’s passing and hosts performances from Kirk Hammett, Billy Gibbons, Pete Townsend, Steven Tyler and Noel Gallagher.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado