Steven Tyler And Billy Gibbons Join Mick Fleetwood & Friends To Perform “Rattlesnake Shake” For Peter Green Tribute

Kyle Cravens February 27th, 2021 - 7:18 PM

Rock and roll legends converged last year on stage in a special tribute concert for Peter Green and the original Fleetwood Mac lineup. The show was shot and filmed but is only now being shown off, with an official video performance of “Rattlesnake Shake” having been released last week featuring Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler at the mic and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons on guitar. The full band on the track includes Mick Fleetwood himself, who curated the event, alongside Dave Bronze, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, Ricky Peterson, Zak Starkey and Rick Vito.

The entire special one-off celebration will become available online in early April and will have a physical release on April 30. The show will be released as a four LP gatefold vinyl, as well as a 20-page media book featuring Blu-Ray and two CD’s, and a deluxe 44-page hardbound book pack featuring sleeve notes by Mick Fleetwood biographer Anthony Bozza, topped off with stunning photos from the event and behind the scenes.

The show was performed and filmed on February 25, 2020 in London, merely days before the first strain of COVID-19 was discovered in the United Kingdom. This performance now takes on a particularly poignant meaning, with the unfortunate passing of Peter Green in July 2020. Although being featured in “Rattlesnake Shake,” Tyler and Gibbons were not the only legends on the block for this concert. Mick Fleetwood summoned a profuse roster of musical icons to cover some of Fleetwood Mac’s greatest, including Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman.

As for “Rattlesnake Shake,” the song was written by Peter Green himself and first appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s 1969 album, Then Play On. Recently, Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since 1977 following a resurgence of the song on the social media platform TikTok.

