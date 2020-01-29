Mick Fleetwood Says Fleetwood Mac Will Never Reunite with Fired Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham

Home News Aaron Grech January 29th, 2020 - 1:04 PM

Any hopes for a Fleetwood Mac featuring their acclaimed guitarist Lindsey Buckingham have been quashed by the band’s drummer Mick Fleetwood, who stated that the performer will not reunite with the group. Buckingham was fired from the band in April of 2018, and the band has opted to tour with Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn instead.

Fleetwood revealed that any chance of a reunion was unlikely during an interview with Rolling Stone. After being asked if he saw any future reuniting with Buckingham, Fleetwood stated: “No. Fleetwood Mac is a strange creature. We’re very, very committed to Neil and Mike, and that passed away a time ago, when Lindsey left. And it’s not a point of conversation, so I have to say no.”

Buckingham sued the band, in October of 2018, however his case was eventually settled by December of that year. Fleetwood did not elaborate on the details of the case or settlement, but elaborated that there were internal conflicts between the band and Buckingham, which prevented them from working together. It is unknown exactly why Buckingham was fired, however the band’s frontwoman Stevie Nicks stated that he wanted time off to concentrate on solo work, which may have contributed to the firing.

“It’s a full drama of Fleetwood Mac, no doubt. His legacy is alive and well, and as it should be,” Fleetwood explained. “A major, major part that will never be taken away, and never be down-spoken by any of us. Neil and Mike have tremendous respect for Lindsey. The situation was no secret. We were not happy. It was not working, and we parted company. And that really is the all of it.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado