Serj Tankian Announces New EP Elasticity for March 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Elasticity”

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

Serj Tankian of System of a Down has officially announced the release date for his highly-anticipated EP, Elasticity which is set to hit streaming platforms on March 19. Tankian first posted a teaser for his video for the title track “Elasticity” Monday on Instagram, where he announced the video would be released Thursday.

Tankian’s EP is a collection of electronic and eclectic tunes that all have various meanings. His song “Electric Yerevan” is a “rallying cry for his beloved Armenia” and “Rumi” was written about the artist’s son and Rumi the poet, according to a recent press release.

The songs on Tankian’s upcoming EP were originally written with the idea that he would be working alongside his System of a Down bandmates on the tracks. Going forward, the band and Tankian were unable to make things work and he continued to create the project under his own brand.

Throughout his musical career and his own personal life, Tankian has always pursued social justice and used his platform for political change. Tankian held a decades-long campaign for U.S recognition of the Armenian genocide and was finally approved by Congress in December 2019, according to the press release. His songs and works today still fight toward social justice.

Tankian along with his bandmates of System of a Down held livestream fundraisers to raise money for Armenia. The band’s recent premiere for their video “Genocidal Humanoids” was a charity livestream which raised a little over $250,000 for Armenian soldiers affected by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The video for “Elasticity” shows a line of people sitting and waiting to be seen. A young woman in line stands up and faces security and attempts to run away from them. As she runs away, she finds herself right back where she had started. Check out the video below:

Tankian’s 5-track EP is set to release March 19 and is available for pre-order here. Check out the EP cover artwork and tracklist below:

Elasticity EP tracklist

Elasticity Your Mom Rumi How Many Times? Electric Yerevan

