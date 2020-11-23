Helmet To Release Covers Album and Two Early ’90s Live Albums

Home News Krista Marple November 23rd, 2020 - 5:52 PM

Page Hamilton, frontman of Helmet, announced that the band is currently working on some content for their fans. Helmet is planning to release two live albums, both of which are from the early 90s, as well as a covers album. Although Helmet were looking to create new music, they are happy to be adding content to their catalogue.

“I’ve wanted to do an album for a couple of years — a new album. But we’re sort of at the mercy of the record label. I’m talking to my managers like ‘Okay can we go to another label? They’re not stepping up and labels are having a hard time figuring out how to make money off of album sales and I’m sympathetic,’” said Hamilton to THEPRP.

The frontman went on to elaborate on how releasing new content has been a struggle for the band. Labels tend to expect artists to have an immediate hit once releasing new music. “I mean the music business is looking for you know an instant hit. Instant gratification. We put this out like Taylor Swift, and she puts a million dollars in our pockets on day two. That’s not Helmet,” said Hamilton.

The covers album was created and mixed while the band was recording their album Dead To The World, which was released back in 2016. The two live albums are from a CBGBS show as well as “Big Day Out” show in Australia.

Helmet was set to perform an LA show this past spring with System of a Down, Korn, Faith No More and Russian Circles. The concert was planned for May 22 at Banc of California Stadium but was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

There is no current release date for Helmet’s upcoming releases.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson