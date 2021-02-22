Dave Grohl Hopes that Someday Them Crooked Vultures Work Together Again

Home News Danielle Joyner February 22nd, 2021 - 3:53 PM

Dave Grohl shared his hopeful desire to team up with Them Crooked Vultures again in a recent episode of Foo Fighters’ Medicine at Midnight Radio on Apple Music. Grohl shared his thoughts on the episode with rock band Queen of the Stone Age’s frontman Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones.

“It was incredibly inspiring. It was a really incredible time. I hope that someday we do it again,” Grohl shared as he discusses his time with the band. The band released their first and only album in November 2009 and performed a number of shows following the release. The band hasn’t performed or recorded together since then.

The topic of the band’s return surfaced in Grohl’s 2019 interview with The Guardian where he stated “Technically we’re still a band. We practice once every decade, and we’re coming up on another decade, aren’t we? I don’t have any official news, but there’s always something cooking.”

While Grohl reminisces on the ‘old days’ with Them Crooked Vultures, he has kept himself busy as he pushes the promotion of his current band Foo Fighters’ latest album Medicine at Midnight. The band also appeared on The Tonight Show and the Howard Stern Show, where they performed their cover of Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing.”

Before the album’s release, the band dropped three singles “Waiting on War,” “Shame Shame,” and “No Son of Mine.” The alternative rock band also teamed up with Sirius XM and launched Foo Fighters Radio just a couple days before the album’s debut and held a live performance there.

Aside from his work with Foo Fighters, Grohl teamed up with musician Greg Kurstin and released eight cover songs, one song a day for each day of Hanukkah. The first song covered was The Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.”

As for Josh Homme, during the Lolla2020 livestream, he performed an acoustic cover of Them Crooked Vultures’ “Spinning in Daffodils”. Homme had also been featured on Run The Jewels’ Holy Calamavote livestream along with many other names.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz