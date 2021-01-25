Foo Fighters Announces Limited-Engagement SiriusXM Station for New Album Medicine at Midnight

Home News Aaron Grech January 25th, 2021 - 8:30 PM

Alternative rock band Foo Fighters are getting ready for the release of their upcoming studio album Medicine at Midnight, which will drop on February 5. Sirius XM and the Foo Fighters have joined forces ahead of this release and will be launching Foo Fighters Radio (Channel 105) on February 3, which will feature programming related to the band.

Foo Fighters will also be holding a special live performance Foo Fighters LIVE from the SiriusXM Garage on February 5, which will be broadcast on the new station at 5 p.m. ET. Sirius XM’s Kat Corbett is set to host the event, which will feature a virtual audience. Details regarding audience sign-ups are available here.

Medicine at Midnight will be broadcast in full on its release date, and will be accompanied by track by track commentary from the band. The station will run for two months and host encores of frontman Dave Grohl’s 2012 SiriusXM program, Dave Grohl Presents Sound City. Members of the Foo Fighters will also speak at length regarding some of the band’s biggest songs, demos, b-sides and rarities, while each week will host past recordings of live performances. Guest artists and celebrities will also appear during these broadcasts.

Foo Fighters have been busy with the rollout for Medicine At Midnight, which is currently supported by two singles “Shame Shame” and “No Son Of Mine.” The group also held a live stream called Foo Fighters Live From The Roxy! last fall, which celebrated the band’s 25th anniversary. Grohl, who used to be the drummer for Nirvana, recently spoke about his former bandmate Kurt Cobain.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz