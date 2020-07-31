Josh Homme Gives Them Crooked Vultures’ “Spinning in Daffodils” an Acoustic Twist for Lolla2020 Livestream

Home News Bryan Boggiano July 31st, 2020 - 9:18 PM

Photo by Alyssa Fried

Josh Homme, frontman of The Crooked Vultures supergroup, performed an acoustic cover of “Spinning In Daffodils” Thursday for the Lolla2020 livestream. He performed the stripped-down, guitar track in a backyard setting after being introduced by Perry Farrell. It stands in stark contrast to the band’s original version, which is three minutes longer, contains heavier guitar and percussion and is overall higher energy.

The Lolla2020 Livestream will continue through Aug. 2 exclusively on YouTube, where LollaPalooza was moved to after being canceled due to COVID-19. The livestream will include performances and archived footage from OutKast, Paul McCartney, H.E.R., Kaskade, Yungblud and more.

Them Crooked Vultures formed in 2009 and consists of lead singer and guitarist Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age and Kyuss, bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin and drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters. The group released their self-titled debut studio album, and only album so far, in 2009. Their first single off the album, “New Fang,” earned the group the Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 2011. The band went on hiatus in 2010.

In 2019, Grohl addressed the hiatus and silence surrounding the group, releasing a statement saying that Them Crooked Vultures is “still a band.” He said to The Guardian that while him and Hamme are very close, sometimes there is tension amongst the group members due to Jones’s association with Led Zeppelin.

In July, Homme floated the idea of being open to a Kyuss reunion. Before he performed in a backyard, Homme performed Queen’s of the Stone Age’s “Victim of Circumstance” from his bathtub in May. Also in May, Homme and Sharon Van Etten performed a cover of “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?”

