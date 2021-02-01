System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian Teases Music Video For “Elasticity” On Instagram

Home News Danielle Joyner February 1st, 2021 - 3:41 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Metal band System Of A Down member Serj Tankian took to Instagram with a teaser of his video for his solo track “Elasticity” today. The song comes from Tankian’s upcoming EP also titled Elasticity, which doesn’t quite have a release date yet.

The song has a distinct System Of A Down sound and the teaser alone leave fans excited about the videos release. The snippet shows a girl sitting, waiting and then running before she’s quickly caught by security. Check out the snippet below:

“‘Elasticity’, the songs on that EP were written many years back. When I wrote them, the original concept, for me, was, ‘What rock songs can come out for me right now that I can possibly work with System on?’ So the intention was actually to sit down, and I’ve played them for the [other] guys [in System], and we even kind of messed around with some of ’em, and whatnot. And, obviously we were unable to see eye to eye on continuing recordings of System, except for obviously, these two songs for the cause that we’ve done, and that was before – obviously, a couple of years before,” Tankian shared in an interview with Rolling Stone about the origin of his EP.

Aside from working on his EP, Tankian has also been quite instrumental with System Of A Down. The band has recently announced a charity live stream which would raise money for wounded Armenian soldiers along with the fundraiser the band hosted with the premiere of their music video for “Genocidal Humanoidz”.

While there is no definite release date for Elasticity EP, the title track’s video will be premiered on Youtube this Thursday 9 p.m. PST/ 12 a.m. EST.