System of a Down Raise Funds for Artsakh and Armenian Soldiers with Animated Video for “Genocidal Humanoidz” Co-Directed by Shavo Odadjian

January 30th, 2021

American rock band System of a Down premiered their new video for their song “Genocidal Humanoidz” today. The premiere of the video came shortly after the band’s participation in a charity livestream event which raised funds to for Armenian soldiers in the conflicted area of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian and Azerbaijan troops are currently in dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The conflict of who would take over the land stirred violence amongst the groups. With all the violence during the conflict, nearly 30,000 people lost their lives. In September 2020, Azerbaijani reclaimed the territory around Karabakh before Russia could sign another ceasefire.

The video directed by the band’s very own Shavo Odadijan has both realistic and animated scenes. The video’s animated portion shows a young boy running and fighting off what looks like a demon. The boy fights off the demon and is backed by a group of people. Check out the video below: The song is one of the two new songs that the group has released in 15 years. The track has heavy drum beats and strong guitar chords. Some of the lyrics read: “Beating the devil/ we never run from the devil/ we never summoned the devil/ we never hide from the devil./We never/ Terrorists we’re fighting and we’re never gonna stop.”

The band has been very vocal about civil matters from the Armenia and Azerbaijani conflict to the storming of the capitol that occurred earlier this year. The band’s drummer John Dolmayan spoke out in an instagram post saying, “there are those who’s goal it is to create a civil war of thought in this country and the polarization experienced in the last year has proven it.”

The video is a continuing fundraiser for the Armenian soldiers who are still fighting in this conflict. So far the video has raised over $250,000 in humanitarian aid.

