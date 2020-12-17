Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s Halfway Done With His New Album, Will Feature Guest Appearances From Robert Trujillo And Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins

Home News Roy Lott December 17th, 2020 - 11:45 PM

Ozzy Osbourne is halfway done with his much anticipated new album. According to BlabberMouth, producer Andrew Watt spoke with Guitar World about the upcoming record. “We’re about halfway through. But, you know, it’s been hard with COVID and everything to keep him safe. We all test every day before we work and it’s just me, Ozzy and my engineer. So it’s taken a little longer this time, but it’s cool because the last one was made in this, like, swift love affair of passion, like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible!’ He continued to say “But this time everyone’s moving a little slower and we’re taking a little more time. And the songs, there’s some songs on there that are like eight or nine minutes long that are these really crazy journeys. I’m really excited about it.”

Watt had worked with Osbourne on his previous LP Ordinary Man. The producer also played some guitar strings on the album along with Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses on bass and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums. For the new album, Watt mentioned that there are some tracks featuring Smith, Robert Trujillo of Metallica and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters. No word on if these tracks will make the final cut of the album. “It kind of harkened back to Ozzy’s ’80s era, in a great way,” Watt stated.

With many postponements due to Osbourne’s medical conditions, his final shows for his No More Tours II will take place in 2022 according to his wife, Sharon Osbourne. His debut album Blizzard of Ozz got a digital reissue, released in September and while the Black Sabbath classic Paranoid, which received a special box set for its 50th anniversary.