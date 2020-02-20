Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone Team Up for Crossover Thrash Song “It’s A Raid”

Home News Aaron Grech February 20th, 2020 - 10:44 AM

Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne has teamed up with Post Malone once again, for the crossover thrash metal song titled “It’s A Raid.” This track will be released on Osbourne’s upcoming album Ordinary Man, which drops tomorrow and holds further guest appearances from Elton John, and Guns N Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan.

“It’s A Raid,” opens up with an aggressive thrash metal inspired instrumental with pounding drums, bass and guitar, alongside Osbourne’s signature vocal delivery. Post Malone’s vocals fit in with the heavy metal style of the track, as he sings in a rock and roll delivery, as opposed to his typical vocal performance.

Post Malone music producer Andrew Watt produced this latest studio album, which is Osbourne’s first new album in over a decade, following 2010’s Scream. Osbourne and Post Malone’s previous collaborative track “Take What You Want,” featured on Post Malone’s 2019 album Hollywood Bleeding, reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, and became Osbourne’s first top 10 hit in over 30 years.

It’s been a tumultuous year for the heavy metal legend, as he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease back in January. He was unable to tour last year due to health concerns which have continued to plague him, as he cancelled his 2020 tour dates.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six to eight weeks,” Osbourne explained. “I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Despite his health concerns, the performer has unveiled a massive listening party in celebration of the album for tomorrow.