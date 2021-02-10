Finneas To Score First Film for New Drama Fallout

Home News Krista Marple February 10th, 2021 - 9:14 PM

Singer and producer Finneas has consistently been in headlines for accomplishing a lot of important work. More recently, it was announced that he will be scoring for The Fallout as his first time serving as a composer for a film.

Finneas, who is the brother of Billie Eilish, had an incredibly successful year for his career last year. He was nominated for three major categories of the 2020 Grammys and won all three. Along with that, he won producer of the year, which made him the youngest producer to ever win that award.

The Fallout is a high school drama about the emotional toll that was brought upon the students after a tragedy. Jenna Ortega, Shailene Woodley, Maddie Ziegler, Julie Bowen and John Ortiz are all set to be featured in the film.

“Finneas brought a level of empathy to the characters that could only come from a composter who is from the same generation,” said Peymon Maskan, The Fallout’s music supervisor.

The Grammy winning producer has been consistently releasing new material throughout the last year. He started 2020 off by producing Tove Lo’s “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak.” Shortly after that, he was featured in Eilish’s music video for her track “everything i wanted.” Eilish later went on to disclose that she and Finneas had worked on 16 songs together over the course of the pandemic.

Toward the end of 2020, Finneas debuted his songs “What They’ll Say Bout Us” and “Can’t Wait To Be Dead.” He was also featured on a song with big name artists such as Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, Dave Grohl and many more. The musicians teamed up on “Here’s to the Nights,” which was featured on Starr’s EP Zoom In.