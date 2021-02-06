Finneas Shares Sparkling New Single “American Cliché”

Home News Roy Lott February 6th, 2021 - 7:47 PM

Grammy-Award winning songwriter and producer Finneas has released his latest single “American Cliché.” The catchy pop tune infuses pop with a touch of cabaret jazz, which would be no surprise if the rack were to be featured on a movie soundtrack. It was written and produced by the talented 23-year-old. Check it out below.

“American Cliché” follows his first-ever holiday song “Another Year,” as well as previously released singles “Where The Poison Is” “Can’t Wait To Be Dead,” the COVID tribute song “What They’ll Say About Us” and “Let’s Fall In Love Tonight.” He has also contributed backing vocals to Ringo Starr’s latest song “Here’s to the Nights,” which also featured Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Jenny Lewis and Chris Stapleton.

Along with his solo career, Finneas is also the brother of worldwide pop phenom Billie Eilish, whom he also produced the critically acclaimed When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which won Album of the Year last year. Eilish recently said in an interview with Vanity Fair that she and Finneas have written 16 songs during the quarantine. “Right now I have 16. We’ve been working and I love them all,” said Eilish.