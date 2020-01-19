Tove Lo Debuts Finneas-Produced Double Singles “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak”

Home News Grayson Schmidt January 19th, 2020 - 8:37 PM

Ahead of her North American Sunshine Kitty Tour, Tove Lo released her first new music of 2020, the FINNEAS-produced “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak.”

“Bikini porn (meaning tan lines, I made that up) is a sexy and weird song about letting go of your worries. I’m kinda making fun of myself in a way too,” she said.

Tove Lo described the video as, “very fun and very bizarre to shoot.”

“It’s sexual at times but also just funny and not every shot is meant to be flattering,” She said. “I think this video is perfect for this song.”

Her tour kicks of Feb. 3, in Nashville and features ALMA in direct support for the entire tour with special guests BROODS joining the line-up in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Following a month of North American dates, Tove Lo will head to the UK and Europe for a string of headlining shows supported by Millie Turner, concluding with a hometown show in Stockholm.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

02/03 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN*

02/05 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA*

02/06 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC*

02/07 – The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD*

02/09 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA*

02/10 – House of Blues – Boston, MA*

02/12 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY* – SOLD OUT

02/13 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY* – SOLD OUT

02/15 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC* – NEW VENUE

02/16 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Toronto, ON*

02/18 – St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI*

02/19 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL*

02/20 – Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN*

02/23 – Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC* – SOLD OUT

02/24 – Showbox SODO – Seattle, WA* – SOLD OUT

02/25 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR*

02/27 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA^

02/28 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA^

05/17 – Hangout Music Festival – Gulf Shores, AL

* w/ ALMA

^ w/ ALMA & BROODS

UK & EUROPEAN TOUR

03/09 – SWG3 P– Glasgow, UK+

03/10 – Albert Hall – Manchester, UK+

03/12 – O2 Forum Kentish Town – London, UK+

03/14 – Elysee Montmartre – Paris, FR+ – SOLD OUT

03/16 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, BE+

03/17 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL+ – SOLD OUT

03/18 – E-Werk – Cologne, DE+

03/20 – Huxley’s Neue Welt – Berlin, DE+

03/22 – Docks – Hamburg, DE+

03/23 – Vega – Copenhagen, DK+

03/24 – Rockefeller Music Hall – Oslo, NO+ – SOLD OUT

03/26 – Annexet – Stockholm, SE+

07/03 – Ruisrock Festival – Turku, FI

07/10 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, ES

08/09 – Smukfest – Skanderborg, DK

+w/ Millie Turner