Finneas Honors COVID Victims and Their Families in New Song “What They’ll Say About Us”

Home News Matt Matasci September 2nd, 2020 - 9:00 AM

Los Angeles singer, songwriter and producer Finneas has had an absolutely huge past year or so. His sister, Billie Eilish, released the biggest album of the year and was 2019’s breakout star. That album, produced by Finneas, won Album of the Year, contained the song of the Year and made Eilish the Best New Artist. Not only that, Finneas won Producer of the Year on the back of when we all fall asleep, where do we go? alone.

2020 was shaping up to be another huge year for Finneas when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States and still has not relinquished its grip on our nation. With hundreds of thousands dead, it’s a national tragedy the scope of which may not be fully realized by many until we’re far enough out from the crisis to survey the damage. Finneas sought out to honor those that have suffered through the grips of this deadly disease, whether they contracted the disease, were hospitalized or even lost their lives. Today he’s releasing his new song “What They’ll Say About Us,” which was inspired specifically by one family’s battle with the virus but is in honor of everyone touched by COVID-19.

“I wrote this song in June after spending the day at a protest in Downtown LA, filled with hope with the prospect that millions of people were coming together from all over the world to fight against institutionalized racism and inequality,” said Finneas. “During that time, I’d also been following Amanda Kloots as she documented her husband Nick Cordero’s time in the ICU while in a coma after being admitted for COVID-19. Imagining her sitting by his side, waiting, hopeful for him to wake up, it got me thinking about all the millions of people, all over the world, who also have loved ones, parents, children and extended family members going through the same thing. Fighting this horrific virus. Some will over-come and wake up again, while others, tragically may not. This song is dedicated to all who have had to endure this year. I hope this song can offer some sort of comfort to those who may need it.”

In the time leading up to the video’s release, Finneas will take some time to answer questions before it debuts.