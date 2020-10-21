Finneas Shares Emotionally-Charged New Song “Can’t Wait To Be Dead”

Home News Krista Marple October 21st, 2020 - 8:48 PM

Six-time Grammy Award-winning artist Finneas has released his audacious new single “Can’t Wait To Be Dead” with a music video release to follow this coming Thursday. The new track confidently alludes to the current times we are in.

“I’m happy for this song to mean anything to anyone who listens to it but to me, it’s a song about my relationship with the Internet. Especially in an election year. Especially during a pandemic. Sometimes, the internet makes me laugh, sometimes it makes me cry, sometimes it makes me hopeful. But sometimes, it really makes me wanna be dead,” Finneas explained according to a press release.

The newly released single distinctively starts off with an acoustic background to match his fantastic vocals. Although the lyrics aren’t positive, the sound of his voice gives a comforting complexion. The song transitions with more depth and louder vocals from Finneas. While the song sounds more upbeat as it goes on, it does not take away from the fact that he is trying to push an important message. “Somebody’s screamin’ again/Another sunburn with hair, it’s too much not to stare/ Somebody’s callin’ you out for somethin’ you never said/ Kinda can’t wait to be dead/ Somebody’s wasting my time/ Fuck your Confederate flag, you’ve got no reason to brag.”

Finneas, less commonly known as Finneas O’Connell, recently released a single titled “What They’ll Say About Us” in early September that has a very similar message to his newest release. He wrote about how the United States has been going through this pandemic due to the COVID-19 outbreak for months and yet there is still no understanding nor are there enough answers to solutions Americans are facing daily. More personally, O’Connell’s inspiration for this track came from a family’s battle with the virus. Not only that, but he honors those who have been affected by the tragedy the country is currently still facing.

Before the pandemic, O’Connell was on the road to having yet another successful year after producing Billie Eillish’s debut album. Eillish, who happens to be O’Connell’s sister, won Album of the Year which led to O’Connell winning Producer of the Year. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, many artists have had to put a pause on their music careers. While a lot of artists have found safe ways to move forward with their music projects, the experience of it all has not been the same for them nor the fans.