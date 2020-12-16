Ringo Starr Shares New Song “Here’s to the Nights” Featuring Backing Vocals from Former Beatles Bandmate Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Ben Harper, Jenny Lewis, Chris Stapleton, FINNEAS and More

Home News Aaron Grech December 16th, 2020 - 5:38 PM

Ringo Starr has debuted a new single called “Here’s to the Nights,” which features backing vocals from his former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney. In addition to McCartney, the song’s writer Diane Warren, Joe Walsh, Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Sheryl Crow, Finneas, Dave Grohl, Ben Harper, Lenny Kravitz, Jenny Lewis, Steve Lukather, Chris Stapleton, and Yola also provide backing vocals.

“Here’s to the Nights” is a nostalgic rock ballad, filled with power chords, a strong piano melody and some strings that give it a grandiose feel, complemented by the numerous backing singers. This track has a feeling of 1970s rock anthem, with more modern production that sounds lush and fresh.

This track will be featured on Ringo Starr’s upcoming Zoom In EP, which is set to be released on March 19, 2021 via Universal. According to the musician the upbeat tone of the album and its triumphant sound were made for the new year, to give optimism to listener despite all of 2020’s hardships.

“When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it,” Ringo Starr stated in a statement to BrooklynVegan. “This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Years’ because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget – and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021.”

Zoom In EP track list

1. Here’s To The Nights

2. Zoom In Zoom Out

3. Teach Me To Tango

4. Waiting For The Tide To Turn

5. Not Enough Love In The World