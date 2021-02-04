Dita Von Teese Gives Statement Saying Allegations Against Marilyn Manson Don’t Match Her Personal Experience

Home News Tristan Kinnett February 4th, 2021 - 6:12 PM

Marilyn Manson’s ex-wife Dita Von Teese responded to the abuse allegations against Manson that actress Evan Rachel Wood brought to light early this week. Von Teese has worked as a model, businesswoman, actress and singer, but she’s most famous for repopularizing burlesque dancing. She and Manson were together for about seven years and married in 2005-2007.

“I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson,” she began, via Instagram. “To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness. Please know that the details that were made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple. Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse.”

Many of the women who spoke up after Wood’s allegations also alleged infidelity and drug abuse, specifically “absinthe and cocaine.” Trent Reznor, who previously worked with Manson as his producer, labeled him a “dopey clown” and has frequently made his dislike for Manson known, recently alleging him to be a liar and stating that he had cut ties 25 years prior.

Von Teese closed with some words about abuse in general, “Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself.”

Her statement that abuse never happened during her time with Manson doesn’t confirm or deny the four younger women’s claims. She indicated that this would be her only statement on the allegations.

Manson was dropped from his record label and talent agency following the allegations. A brief statement of his own called the allegations “horrible distortions of reality.” Today, the Los Angeles Police Department gave Manson a wellness check after one of the musician’s friends asked them to do so. They found him to be fine but noted that he had refused to speak with them or come outside.