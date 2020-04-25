Trivium Releases Deathly New Single “Bleed Into Me”

Home News Kelly Tucker April 25th, 2020 - 1:54 PM

Trivium have premiered a new single, “Bleed Into Me” just in time for their ninth studio album release on April 24. The band have a number of activities planned in celebration of the new album, What The Dead Men Say, which was released on April 24 via Roadrunner Records. The activities include virtual in-store livestream events, including a Q&A session with the band and Josh Wilbur on Wednesday, April 29 and more.

In the new track, “Bleed Into Me” the lyrics have depth and include, “Bleed into me. Those feelings you’re harboring, the silence says it all, tragedy, the look before the fall. Struggles and dreams mixed into one. The grim rituals have only begun.” Vocalist, Matt Heafy leads you down with intensity as the guitar and drums provide the blended backdrop that escalates the song forward. More than halfway through the track, a guitar and drum solo percolates before Heafy comes through with lyrics, “Falling down, falling down, an ounce of your empathy, struggles and dreams, they’ll drift off before you are gone.” He finalizes the track with a harrowing cry, “As it bleeds into me, let it sink into you. Tell them the story, tell them the truth. Let it bleed into you.”

Trivium includes members, Matt Heafy [vocals, guitar], Corey Beaulieu [guitar], Paolo Gregoletto [bass], and Alex Bent[drums]. On Friday, April 24, Matt Heafy will do a full album playthrough on his massively popular Twitch channel at 3pm ET. On Saturday, April 25, Trivium‘s explosive main stage performance at Download in the UK from Summer 2019 will stream on Knotfest.com at 3pm ET. Band members will be answering fan questions and chatting at that time.

On Monday, April 27, Trivium will set up a virtual in-store, which they will livestream at 3pm ET at www.trivium.org. Fans can pre-order a CD copy of What The Dead Men Say here and have it personalized by the band, who will be signing copies of the album live during the virtual event. On Wednesday, April 29 at 3pm ET, Trivium and producer Josh Wilbur will engage in a Q&A session that will broadcast on the band’s Facebook and YouTube. Lastly, on Thursday, April 30 at 3pm ET, Trivium‘s headline show at the Brixton Academy in the UK from 2018 will broadcast on the band’s YouTube channel. The band will be chatting with fans in the comments.

Trivium actualized back in 1999 and has performed alongside Metallica, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and many others through the years. They have performed at Download, Bloodstock, Knotfest, and more.

