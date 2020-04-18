Trivium Drop Brutal New Song “Amongst The Shadows & The Stones”

Home News Kelly Tucker April 18th, 2020 - 6:39 PM

Metal band, Trivium, dropped a new track, “Amongst the Shadows & the Stones” which has a sound that is nothing short of dark, fast with heavy guitars. After vocalist, Matt Heafy, comes through with his powerful voice, spewing lyrics from the depths of his soul, the guitar and drums blend in against the lyrics. Through the middle of the track, there is an instrumental solo with guitar and drums, pummeling through at light speed. The band includes members, Matt Heafy [vocals, guitar], Corey Beaulieu [guitar], Paolo Gregoletto [bass], and Alex Bent[drums]. The band is getting ready to release their ninth album, The Dead Men Say, which was produced by Trivium and Josh Wilbur, scheduled to be released on April 24 through Roadrunner Records.

According to a statement, Trivium guitarist, Beaulieu shares, “The inspiration for the song started when a war history website that I follow posted a story of a soldier visiting the graves of his fallen comrades and he described it as walking ‘amongst the shadows and the stones. The first thing I came up with was, ‘The ghosts of war will haunt my bones, amongst the shadows and the stones,’ which then inspired the music for the song. But the lyrical subject became something totally different as we got deeper into the songwriting, but that was the spark. Now ‘Amongst The Shadows & The Stones’ captures elements of the heaviest material Trivium has done across our entire catalog.”

Trivium actualized back in 1999 and has performed alongside Metallica, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and many others through the years. They have performed at Download, Bloodstock, Knotfest, and more. In preparation of their ninth album’s release, Trivium is setting up a virtual in-store, which they will livestream on April 27 at 3PM ET at www.trivium.org. Starting today, fans can pre-order a CD copy of What The Dead Men Say and have it personalized by the band, who will be signing copies of the album live during the virtual event. The band recently released a new track, “Catastrophist” which was shot under quarantine circumstances.

What The Dead Men Say Tracklist:

1. “IX”

2. “What The Dead Men Say”

3. “Catastrophist”

4. “Amongst The Shadows & The Stones”

5. “Bleed Into Me”

6. “The Defiant”

7. “Sickness Unto You”

8. “Scattering The Ashes”

9. “Bending The Arc To Fear”

10. “The Ones We Leave Behind”

