Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce Summer 2020 Co-Headlining Tour Dates Featuring Trivium and In Flames

February 10th, 2020 - 7:14 PM

Megadeth at Ozzfest

Heavy metal titans Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced a massive, co-headlining North American tour. They’ll be joined on the 55-city journey by fellow metal bands Trivium and In Flames.

This will be Megadeth’s first North American tour since 2017. They are currently playing across Europe and have spent plenty of time in the headlines in the past weeks. At the band’s January 31 show at London’s SSE arena, frontman, guitarist and rock icon Dave Mustaine announced he was cancer-free after 51 rounds of radiation and nine rounds of chemotherapy treatments.

The tour, sponsored by SiriusXM will be split into two sets of dates. The first leg begins June 12 in Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live and ends August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second set of dates kicks off  October 2 in West Palm Beach, Florida at the iTHINK Financial Ampitheatre and concludes November 13 in Reno, Nevada at the Reno Events Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 and are available through Live Nation.

Mustaine promises, “I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you.” During the tour hiatus he will also release Building the Perfect Beast, a book he co-authored about the creation of the seminal Rust In Peace. It comes out September 8.

Lamb of God, foundational members of the new wave of American metal, are celebrating over 25 years together, having formed in 1994. They recently released their first new music in five years, the single “Checkmate,” from their forthcoming self-titled eighth studio album, due out May 8.

Trivium and In Flames, both heavy metal stalwarts formed in the 1990s, will also be joining both legs of the tour. Trivium’s most recent album, 2017’s The Sin and the Sentence, features the single “Betrayer,” which was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019. In Flames released their 13th studio album, I, the Mask, in 2019. It topped the charts in their native Sweden and Austria.

Summer
06/12 – Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live
06/13 – Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion
06/14 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Red Hat Amphitheater
06/16 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
06/17 – Wantagh, New York – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
06/18 – Camden, New Jersey – BB&T Pavilion
06/20 – Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center
06/21 – Boston, Massachusetts – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
06/23 – Syracuse, New York – St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview
06/24 – Providence, Rhode Island – Bold Point Lake Amphitheater
06/28 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – S&T Bank Music Park
06/29 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
07/01 – Detroit, Michigan – DTE Energy Music Theater
07/02 – Mount Pleasant, Michigan – Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
07/03 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Ruoff Music Center
07/05 – Atlanta, Georgia – Ameris Music Center
07/07 – Cincinnati, Ohio – PNC Pavilion
07/08 – Cleveland, Ohio – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
07/10 – Chicago, Illinois – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, Illinois
07/11 – St. Louis, Missouri – Chicago, Illinois – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, Missouri
07/12 – Nashville, Tennessee – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
07/14 – Rogers, Arkansas – Walmart AMP
07/16 – Austin, Texas – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
07/17 – Houston, Texas – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
07/18 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+
07/20 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheater
07/21- Phoenix, Arizona – Isleta Amphitheater
07/23 – Irvine, California – FivePoint Amphitheatre
07/25 – Auburn, Washington – White River Amphitheatre
07/26 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center
07/29 – Salt Lake City, Utah – USANA Amphitheatre
07/30 – Pocatello, Idaho – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
08/01 – Concord, California – Concord Pavilion
Fall:
10/02 – West Palm Beach, California – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/06 – Birmingham, Alabama – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
10/07 – New Orleans, Louisiana – UNO Lakefront Arena
10/09 – Corpus Christi, Texas – American Bank Center Arena
10/11 – El Paso, Texas – Don Haskins Center
10/14 – Springfield, Missouri – JOH Arena
10/16 – Kansas City, Missouri – Sprint Center
10/21 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center
10/23 – Huntington, West Virginia – Mountain Heath Arena
10/24 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania – The Wind Creek Event Center
10/27 – Quebec City, Quebec – Centre Videotron
10/28 – Laval, Quebec – Place Bell
10/30 – St, Paul, Minnesota – Armory
10/03 – Green Bay, Wisconsin – Resch Center
11/02 – Omaha, Nebraska – Baxter Arena
11/03 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
11/05 – Denver, Colorado – Pepsi Center
11/07 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Mandalay Bay Events Center
11/10 – Spokane, Washington – Spokane Arena
11/11 – Nampa, Idaho – Ford Idaho Center Arena
11/13 – Reno, Nevada – Reno Events Center

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

