Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce Summer 2020 Co-Headlining Tour Dates Featuring Trivium and In Flames

Luke Hanson February 10th, 2020 - 7:14 PM

Megadeth at Ozzfest

Heavy metal titans Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced a massive, co-headlining North American tour. They’ll be joined on the 55-city journey by fellow metal bands Trivium and In Flames.

This will be Megadeth’s first North American tour since 2017. They are currently playing across Europe and have spent plenty of time in the headlines in the past weeks. At the band’s January 31 show at London’s SSE arena, frontman, guitarist and rock icon Dave Mustaine announced he was cancer-free after 51 rounds of radiation and nine rounds of chemotherapy treatments.

The tour, sponsored by SiriusXM will be split into two sets of dates. The first leg begins June 12 in Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live and ends August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second set of dates kicks off October 2 in West Palm Beach, Florida at the iTHINK Financial Ampitheatre and concludes November 13 in Reno, Nevada at the Reno Events Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 and are available through Live Nation.

Mustaine promises, “I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you.” During the tour hiatus he will also release Building the Perfect Beast, a book he co-authored about the creation of the seminal Rust In Peace. It comes out September 8.

Lamb of God, foundational members of the new wave of American metal, are celebrating over 25 years together, having formed in 1994. They recently released their first new music in five years, the single “Checkmate,” from their forthcoming self-titled eighth studio album, due out May 8.

Trivium and In Flames, both heavy metal stalwarts formed in the 1990s, will also be joining both legs of the tour. Trivium’s most recent album, 2017’s The Sin and the Sentence, features the single “Betrayer,” which was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019. In Flames released their 13th studio album, I, the Mask, in 2019. It topped the charts in their native Sweden and Austria.

Summer 06/12 – Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live 06/13 – Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion 06/14 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Red Hat Amphitheater 06/16 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater 06/17 – Wantagh, New York – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater 06/18 – Camden, New Jersey – BB&T Pavilion 06/20 – Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center 06/21 – Boston, Massachusetts – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion 06/23 – Syracuse, New York – St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview 06/24 – Providence, Rhode Island – Bold Point Lake Amphitheater 06/28 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – S&T Bank Music Park 06/29 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage 07/01 – Detroit, Michigan – DTE Energy Music Theater 07/02 – Mount Pleasant, Michigan – Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre 07/03 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Ruoff Music Center 07/05 – Atlanta, Georgia – Ameris Music Center 07/07 – Cincinnati, Ohio – PNC Pavilion 07/08 – Cleveland, Ohio – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica 07/10 – Chicago, Illinois – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, Illinois 07/11 – St. Louis, Missouri – Chicago, Illinois – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, Missouri 07/12 – Nashville, Tennessee – Nashville Municipal Auditorium 07/14 – Rogers, Arkansas – Walmart AMP 07/16 – Austin, Texas – Germania Insurance Amphitheater 07/17 – Houston, Texas – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 07/18 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+ 07/20 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheater 07/21- Phoenix, Arizona – Isleta Amphitheater 07/23 – Irvine, California – FivePoint Amphitheatre 07/25 – Auburn, Washington – White River Amphitheatre 07/26 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center 07/29 – Salt Lake City, Utah – USANA Amphitheatre 07/30 – Pocatello, Idaho – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre 08/01 – Concord, California – Concord Pavilion Fall : 10/02 – West Palm Beach, California – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre 10/06 – Birmingham, Alabama – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre 10/07 – New Orleans, Louisiana – UNO Lakefront Arena 10/09 – Corpus Christi, Texas – American Bank Center Arena 10/11 – El Paso, Texas – Don Haskins Center 10/14 – Springfield, Missouri – JOH Arena 10/16 – Kansas City, Missouri – Sprint Center 10/21 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center 10/23 – Huntington, West Virginia – Mountain Heath Arena 10/24 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania – The Wind Creek Event Center 10/27 – Quebec City, Quebec – Centre Videotron 10/28 – Laval, Quebec – Place Bell 10/30 – St, Paul, Minnesota – Armory 10/03 – Green Bay, Wisconsin – Resch Center 11/02 – Omaha, Nebraska – Baxter Arena 11/03 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center 11/05 – Denver, Colorado – Pepsi Center 11/07 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Mandalay Bay Events Center 11/10 – Spokane, Washington – Spokane Arena 11/11 – Nampa, Idaho – Ford Idaho Center Arena 11/13 – Reno, Nevada – Reno Events Center

