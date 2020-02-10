Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce Summer 2020 Co-Headlining Tour Dates Featuring Trivium and In Flames

Heavy metal titans Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced a massive, co-headlining North American tour. They’ll be joined on the 55-city journey by fellow metal bands Trivium and In Flames.
This will be Megadeth’s first North American tour since 2017. They are currently playing across Europe and have spent plenty of time in the headlines in the past weeks. At the band’s January 31 show at London’s SSE arena, frontman, guitarist and rock icon Dave Mustaine announced he was cancer-free after 51 rounds of radiation and nine rounds of chemotherapy treatments.
The tour, sponsored by SiriusXM will be split into two sets of dates. The first leg begins June 12 in Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live and ends August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second set of dates kicks off October 2 in West Palm Beach, Florida at the iTHINK Financial Ampitheatre and concludes November 13 in Reno, Nevada at the Reno Events Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 and are available through Live Nation.
Mustaine promises, “I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you.” During the tour hiatus he will also release Building the Perfect Beast, a book he co-authored about the creation of the seminal Rust In Peace. It comes out September 8.
Lamb of God, foundational members of the new wave of American metal, are celebrating over 25 years together, having formed in 1994. They recently released their first new music in five years, the single “Checkmate,” from their forthcoming self-titled eighth studio album, due out May 8.
Trivium and In Flames, both heavy metal stalwarts formed in the 1990s, will also be joining both legs of the tour. Trivium’s most recent album, 2017’s The Sin and the Sentence, features the single “Betrayer,” which was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019. In Flames released their 13th studio album, I, the Mask, in 2019. It topped the charts in their native Sweden and Austria.
