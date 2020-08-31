Trivium Pay Tribute to Power Trip’s Riley Gale in Live Stream

Home News Aaron Grech August 31st, 2020 - 10:08 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The metal world was hit with some tragic news last week when it was announced that Power Trip frontman Riley Gale passed away at the age of 34. The heavy metal outfit Trivium recently paid tribute to the late performer during their live stream performance “The Deepest Cuts,” with a performance of “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe),” which was originally featured on the 2017 Power Trip album Nightmare Logic.

This take on “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe),” begins with a brief narrative told in honor of Riley, before going into the hard hitting song. The bass and guitars feature rip through the song through very melodic breakdowns, while Trivium vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy brings in plenty of energy with his harsh vocals and growls.

The group’s most recent studio album What The Dead Men Say was released earlier this year and supported by the singles “Amongst The Shadows & The Stones” and “Bleed Into Me.” Trivium recently held a live stream alongside Megadeth and Lamb of God on the date originally set for their 2020 tour, which was rescheduled to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From the first single to “The Ones We Leave Behind,” long time fans will be pleased that Trivium is continuing to stick to their own path and long for more music,” mxdwn reviewer Erin Winans explained. “New listeners will want to get more of the band and set their fate to being long time fans. What The Dead Men Say is another solid album from Trivium; this is a shining album in their discography and propels them forward from the success of their previous release.”