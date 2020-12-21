Members of Descendents, Rise Against and Goldfinger Cover Black Flag’s “Jealous Again”

Home News Aaron Grech December 21st, 2020 - 4:44 PM

A number of punk musicians including Milo Aukerman and Bill Stevenson of The Descendents, Zach Blair and Joe Principe of Rise Against, Darren Pfeiffer of Goldfinger and Mike Hawdon of The Fairmounts have teamed up to cover Black Flag’s “Jealous Again.” This track was the title song for Black Flag’s 1980 EP, but was originally intended for the band’s debut album.

This cover of “Jealous Again” opens up with a ukulele playing the melody of the track, before going into a powerful punk instrumental, with charged guitar chords, rapid fire tempos and an energetic vocal performance. Each of the guitarists go between classic rock influences and straight ahead punk, capturing the song’s message.

Like the rest of the EP “Jealous Again” details the conflict young punks often encountered with authority figures such as parents and the police. During the late 1970s and 1980s many in the West Coast punk scene had a confrontational relationship with the LAPD, which was reflected in Black Flag’s early music.

“When I started this series, I could never have imagined where it would lead, and this video is a great example. Collaborating on a Black Flag song with Milo and Bill of the Descendents, as well as Zach and Joe from Rise Against, is an absolute dream come true,” Hawdon explained in the YouTube description. “Darrin and I had a blast putting this one together. I hope you all dig it as much as we do.”

Blair and Rise Against bandmate Ted Leo teamed up with a number of musicians for Two Minutes to Late Night’s cover of The Replacements’ “Kids Don’t Follow.” Rise Against shared a new song called “Broken Dreams, Inc.” for DC Comics’ Dark Knights: Death Metal soundtrack.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat