Mastodon States They May Record Two New Albums If The COVID-19 Pandemic Continues

Roy Lott November 26th, 2020 - 12:04 PM

If COVID-19 continues, Mastodon may record two new albums over the next few months. According to The PRP, the band recently hit the studio to begin recording their upcoming eighth studio album this month with around 30 tracks to start. In an interview with Full Metal Jackie, drummer/vocalist of the band Brann Dailo, discussed the possibility of releasing new material.

“I think that that’s a possibility that we will have an abundance of music and we will have an abundance of stuff that we really dig that we can release to the public while we are still in this muck.”

He continued to say “I guess it’s a good thing we’re still wanting to come down here and wanting to work on our 20-year-old project that we have been calling Mastodon. It’s exciting to me because every time you go to approach writing new stuff, you say, ‘Well, when is this well going to dry up? When are we going to go looking and can’t find it anymore?’

Mastodon teased that a new album could be on the horizon earlier this year. The group’s latest release Medium Rarities, released earlier this year. The album featured a mix of covers, instrumental versions of songs from previous albums, live recordings and unreleased material such as “Fallen Torches.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz