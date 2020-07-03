Marissa Nadler Surprise Releases New EP moons for Bandcamp’s Fee-Free Friday

Home News Paige Willis July 3rd, 2020 - 5:44 PM

Today is a fee-free day that Bandcamp has made for artists. This means that artists can use Bandcamp to sell their music and the artist will get one hundred percent of the profit. This is really helpful for artists who have been financially impacted due to Coronavirus.

Marissa Nadler has released a surprise EP, today July 3rd, with the Bandcamp deal for artists. Her EP is called Moons and includes five songs.

Earlier this year, in June, participated in another one of Bandcamps initiatives to help artists receive all of their revenue. Even though Nadler would have been able to pocket all of the money she received from that show for herself, she decided to take all of the proceeds and donate them to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

For the Bandcamp fundraiser show she performed a covered Simon and Garfunkel. She mixed two songs together, “Old Friends” and “Books Ends.” She meshed the two songs together and created a new song as a cover all on its own.

She expresses the story behind her decision making of the song saying, “This song to me now feels like… a desire to live long enough to look back.” The reasoning falls in line with her decision to donate her proceeds that she collected to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Nadler also released more music with Bandcamp’s fundraiser earlier this year doing covers of songs from Metallica, Townes Van Zandt, and Bob Dylan. The new EP that Nadler released is separate from the EP that she most recently released with Bandcamp.

