Lost Horizons with Simon Raymonde of Cocteau Twins Announces New Double Album In Quiet Moments Featuring Marissa Nadler, Porridge Radio & More

Home News Matt Matasci October 7th, 2020 - 6:00 AM

Lost Horizons, the band featuring Simon Raymonde of alternative rock legends Cocteau Twins and Richie Thomas of Dif Juz, has announced a new double album that will be released in two parts this upcoming winter of 2021. The record will be a double album called In Quiet Moments and features guest appearances by Marissa Nadler, Porridge Radio, Penelope Isles and John Grant. It will be released in two separate installments, the first half of the record coming out on December 4, 2020 and the second half coming out on February 26th, 2021.

The first single to be released from the new album is “Cordelia,” and it features the aforementioned John Grant. It’s a slow-burning track with ample ambiance and atmosphere, bouyed by an ethereal choir of male voices chanting lyrics that are difficult to discern. At nearly seven minutes, “Cordelia” is made for deep meditation, allowing the listener to plunge deep into thought, not unlike the leaping woman featured on the cover of the album In Quiet Moments.