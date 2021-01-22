Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest In Philadelphia Postponed Until September 2021

Home News Sara Thompson January 22nd, 2021 - 5:08 PM

The Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest In Philadelphia has been rescheduled for the second time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival was originally set for April 2020 and then postponed until April 2021, but fans will have to wait another few months to attend the event.

Though many artists are to perform, the only groups that are certain to appear are Converge, who will perform a special Jane Doe set, Napalm Death, who will be performing Harmony Corruption and Utopia Banished, and Pig Destroyer performing Prowler in the Yard.

Converge have taken part in a few covers with Two Minutes to Late Night recently, including Samhain’s “Mother of Mercy.” The band has been selected to contribute to the tracklist of the game Cyberpunk 2077, which was released in December. They have also humorously been receiving angry online messages from people in the Philippines experiencing a power outage, who confused the band with their service provider Converse ICT Solutions Inc.

Shane Ambury from Napalm Death has been at work, releasing songs such as “Omiska” and “De Omnibus Dubitandum Est.” Napalm Death’s guitarist Mitch Harris shared in a November interview the reason for his absence in Napalm Death tours for a number of years was due to taking care of his family.

The Octagonal Stairway is the latest release from Pig Destroyer, which was their first project since Headcage in 2018.