Decibel Beer & Metal Fest Philadelphia Postponed Until 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech May 12th, 2020 - 8:42 PM

The Decibel Beer & Metal Festival in Philadelphia has been postponed until 2021 due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. This event was set to host several special performances, including full album sets by Converge, Pig Destroyer and Napalm Death.

The three bands will be performing these sets at next year’s festival however, with Coverge playing Jane Doe, Pig Destroyer playing Prowler in the Yard for the first time ever in its entirety and Napalm Death performing a one-time set of Harmony Corruption and Utopia Banished, respectively. According to a statement made by the festival, the rest of the lineup will be revealed at a later time.

Tickets for this year’s event will be valid for the 2021 edition of the festival, however tickethodlers will have 30 days to reach out about refunds. The event will take place at The Fillmore, from April 9th and 10th of next year.

Jaccon Bannon, the vocalist for Converge recently announced a new band called Umbra Vitae, who released their debut album Shadow of Life earlier this month. This group is composed of Sean Martin formerly of Hatebreed and currently in Wear Your Wounds, Mike McKenzie of The Red Chord and Wear Your Wounds, Jon Rice of Uncle Acid and formerly of Job for a Cowboy and Greg Weeks of the Red Chord.

Napalm Death’s Shane Embury recently announced a new ambient music project titled Dark Sky Burial. Pig Destroyer’s most recent studio album Head Cage was released back in 2018.