Napalm Death Bassist Shane Embury Shares Experimental New Track “De Omnibus Dubitandum Est” As Dark Sky Burial And Announces He Is Working On A New Album

Shane Embury’s Dark Sky Burial project has released a new single, “De Omnibus Dubitandum Est,” ahead of his upcoming album, Quod me nutrit me destruit, which translates to “What nourishes me, destroys me.” He also released a music video for the track, directed by Chariot of Black Moth.

Shane Embury, bassist for Napalm Death, said his second album as Dark Sky Burial is already finished and just needs to be mixed.

“I am really happy with the response so far to the project and it really means a lot to me. This year has been tough on all of us but also a definitive inspiration for my second album,” he told The prp.

Embury released Dark Sky Burial’s debut album this April, which is also called De Omnibus Dubitandum Est.

The new track starts with the sound of several explosions, electronic beats reminiscent of old-school video games and slow, orchestral synth chords layered overtop. The repetitive track picks up tempo about two-thirds of the way into the song when a drum track comes in and pushes the pace.

The accompanying video, which is all black and white and appears to be shot on an old-school film camera, opens with scenes of a landscape that looks like it has just gone through an explosion. It features scenes of what looks to be an old abandoned church littered with skulls, as well as a graveyard filled with crosses.

Napalm Death released its 16th studio album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism in September, shortly after releasing the single “A Bellyful of Salt And Spleen.” Before that, the band released two singles, “Backlash Just Because” and “Amoral.”

Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism was recorded with Napalm Death’s longtime producer Russ Russell and features artwork by Frode Sylthe. It is the band’s first album since 2015’s Apex Predator – Easy Meat. Napalm Death first announced the latest album in July.

In October, Embury announced a new album with his supergroup, Blood From the Soul, called DSM-5, which is to be released Nov. 13. The band also has a new lineup featuring Dirk Verbeuren of Megadeth, Jacob Bannon of Converge and Jesper Liveröd of Nasum. They also released the first single, “Debris of Dreams.”